GDP grows by 6.3 % in second quarter, up from 5.7% in Q1: Govt data

The second quarter estimates are based on agricultural production during Kharif season of 2017-18 obtained



Performance of key indicators of sectors like transport including railways, road, air and water transport etc., communication, banking and insurance during the period July-September 2017 have been taken into account while compiling the estimates. Performance of the corporate sector during July-September 2017 based on data received from BSE/NSE has been taken into account. With the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 1st July 2017 and consequent changes in the tax structure, the total tax revenue used for GDP compilation include non-GST revenue and GST revenue based on GSTR filings as provided by Central Board of Excise and Customs, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. Data used for Q2 of 2017-18 is based on data reported as on date.

India's GDP growth rose to 6.3% in the July-September quarter from a three-year low of 5.7% in the previous one.The Central Statistics Office (CSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (July-September) Q2 of 2017-18, both at constant (2011-12) and current prices, along with the corresponding quarterly estimates of expenditure components of the GDP.GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q2 of 2017-18 is estimated at `31.66 lakh crore, as against `29.79 lakh crore in Q2 of 2016-17, showing a growth rate of 6.3 percent. Quarterly GVA at Basic Price at constant (2011-12) prices for Q2 of 2017-18 is estimated at `29.18 lakh crore, as against `27.51 lakh crore in Q2 of 2016-17, showing a growth rate of 6.1 percent over the corresponding quarter of previous year.The economic activities which registered growth of over 6.0 percent in Q2 of 2017-18 over Q2 of 2016-17 are ‘manufacturing’, ‘electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services and ‘trade, hotels, transport & communication and services related to broadcasting’. The growth in the ‘agriculture, forestry and fishing’, ‘mining and quarrying’, ‘construction’ 'financial, insurance, real estate and professional services' and ‘Public administration, defence & other services’ is estimated to be 1.7 percent, 5.5 percent, 2.6 per cent, 5.7 percent and 6.0 percent respectively, during this period.