Gaya road rage: Rocky's friend Teni surrenders before court, sent to judicial custody

Yadav, who was present during the murder of Aditya Sachdeva, surrendered before the court earlier today.
The Bihar Police had arrested Rocky, the main accused in the murder case, last Tuesday.
The police later arrested Rocky's father Bindi Yadav and their bodyguard in connection with the case.
Manorama Devi was also detained for hours by the police last Monday for interrogation.
Rakesh Ranjan Yadav alias Rocky is accused of killing Class XII student Aditya Sachdeva after an argument with the youth for overtaking his vehicle on May 7
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 16 May 2016 07:09 AM