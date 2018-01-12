 Gallup international survey: PM Narendra Modi among top 3 world leaders; ahead of Trump, Putin
According to Gallup, 53,769 people were interviewed globally. In each country a representative sample of around 1,000 men and women was interviewed either face-to-face, or via phone, or via various online mediums

Updated: 12 Jan 2018 12:05 PM
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked at number 3 position as per Gallup International Survey which ranks top leaders of the world.

As the survey, the top position went to French Emmanuel Macron who bagged a net score of 21 points, whereas the second top position was bagged by German chancellor Angela Merkel, with the net score of 20 points.

According to Gallup, 53,769 people were interviewed globally. In each country a representative sample of around 1,000 men and women was interviewed either face-to-face, or via phone, or via various online mediums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranked at 3rd position with a net score of 8 points. PM attained the position ahead of United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi-Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

