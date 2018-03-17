Gahlot can remain Minister despite 'disqualification': Delhi Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot can continue as a Minister for six months without being a member of the house.In January, President Ram Nath Kovind had approved the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs in Delhi, including Gahlot, on charges of holding the offices of profit.Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot/ FileEarlier on Friday, all four BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, protested in the house that only elected members should be allowed inside the Assembly, while referring to Gahlot.Goel later said in his ruling: "... Leader of the Opposition and other members are unnecessarily trying to create a controversy where there is none regarding the continuation of Kailash Gahlot as a Minister. As per Section 43(2) of the NCT Act, he can continue as a Minister for six months without being a member of the house."The Speaker later told reporters that Gahlot can participate in the proceeding of the Assembly and its committees, but not vote on any issue.