Fugitive Vijay Mallya all set to tie knot with girlfriend Pinky Lalwani?

New Delhi: Fugitive Vijay Mallya, who was once known as the king of good times, maybe tying the knot again for the third time.If reports are to be believed, Vijay Mallya could soon be marrying ex-air hostess and his present girlfriend, Pinky Lalwani.In mid-March, both of them were, reportedly, spotted together celebrating their anniversary. They started dating each other in 2011 when Mallya offered Lalwani a job as a flight attendant, claim reports.Mallya-Lalwani were frequently spotted together after that.Reportedly, Pinky Lalwani was also present with Mallya during the extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.Previously, Mallya was married to Sameera Tyabjee (from 1986-87)He then married to Rekha Mallya in 1993. With her, he is still legally married. Vijay Mallya has three children from his two marriages, Siddharth, Leanna and Tanya.Mallya is currently absconding from India. There are charges of fraud and money laundering against him related to his erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines owing various Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore. He left India on March 2, 2016.