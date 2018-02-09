Frustrated over constant crying of toddler for milk, mother slits daughter's throat



: Enraged by her repeated crying, a woman allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter at Talwadi village in Dhar district.She was identified as Anita Singh (25). The incident took place on February 7, said Additional Superintendent of Police Raisingh Narvaria.According to her mother-in-law, as the girl started crying, seeking to be suckled, an angry Anita took her inside the house. "Immediately the baby's screams stopped, and then Anita walked out hurriedly, causing her mother-in-law to suspect that something was wrong," Narvaria said.The mother-in-law called neighbours, who went into the house and saw to their horror that the little girl was lying in a pool of blood, her throat slit with a sickle.Police arrested Anita who confessed to killing the baby after getting fed up with her repeated crying, the ASP said.Further probe is on, he added.