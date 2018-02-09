 Frustrated over constant crying of toddler for milk, mother slits daughter's throat
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Frustrated over constant crying of toddler for milk, mother slits daughter's throat

Frustrated over constant crying of toddler for milk, mother slits daughter's throat

The daughters throat was slit with a sickle

By: || Updated: 09 Feb 2018 07:22 PM
Frustrated over constant crying of toddler for milk, mother slits daughter's throat

IMAGE: ANI/ Twitter

Dhar: Enraged by her repeated crying, a woman allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter at Talwadi village in Dhar district.



She was identified as Anita Singh (25). The incident took place on February 7, said Additional Superintendent of Police Raisingh Narvaria.

According to her mother-in-law, as the girl started crying, seeking to be suckled, an angry Anita took her inside the house. "Immediately the baby's screams stopped, and then Anita walked out hurriedly, causing her mother-in-law to suspect that something was wrong," Narvaria said.

The mother-in-law called neighbours, who went into the house and saw to their horror that the little girl was lying  in a pool of blood, her throat slit with a sickle.

Police arrested Anita who confessed to killing the baby after getting fed up with her repeated crying, the ASP said.

Further probe is on, he added.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BJP uses Sardar Patel to get votes: Ahmed Patel

trending now

INDIA
Trump, Modi discuss situation in Maldives over phone call
VIDEO
Viral Sach: Little girl mimics Sapna Chaudhary's viral dance ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Cases of fraud in the name of ...