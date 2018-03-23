From Ramlila Maidan, Anna Hazare to start indefinite hunger strike



Anna Hazare pays tribute at Raj Ghat in #Delhi; will begin an indefinite fast demanding a competent Lokpal and better production cost for farm produce, later today pic.twitter.com/DXaSsx96gJ

— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

The anti-corruption crusader, Anna Hazare, will be again going on an indefinite hunger strike from Friday.The hunger strike, which comes nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement which shook the then UPA government, this time is against Narendra Modi-led BJP government to bring about a competent Lokpal and ensure better production cost for farm produce.Hazare has been accusing the Centre of not appointing the Lokpal to investigate the cases of corruption, despite having a law in place.As per reports, March 23 has been chosen as the date to begin the fast as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on this day by the British.The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning commuters to avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, and JLN Marg.Hazare and his supporters first visited the Rajghat and paid their tribute.They will march to Shaheedi Park and then to Ram Lila Maidan.