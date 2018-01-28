Fresh round of violence: Shops put to flames by antisocial elements in Kasganj on Sunday

On Sunday morning, Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh witnessed another round of violence when some shops were put to flames by the antisocial elements.Commenting on the entire episode Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi said that state government should maintain law and order.However, UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said, "The police is free to act, government trying to control situation".On Saturday, riots had erupted in Kasganj after the last rites of Chandan, a youth killed during Republic Day on Friday when clashes erupted during a "Tiranga Yatra".The unsocial elements were spotted with petrol bottles in the city, said reports on Saturday. Vehicles including public and private buses were set ablaze. Four shops were also set on flames.Also, two people (17 year-old boy and a 48-year-old man) were reportedly missing. To maintain law and order, five battalion of PAC and one of RAF were deployed.The incident took place on Republic Day when a "Tiranga Yatra" in the form of a bike rally was taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and some other Hindu organisations in the town. As they were passing through the Hulka locality -- a Muslim majority area -- some youths pelted stones on the bikers.After that, it became a free for all and the bikers also retaliated with stones. Soon there was firing from the locality in which two persons received gun shot wounds and one succumbed in the hospital later.