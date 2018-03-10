 French President arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says 'we have very good chemistry'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • French President arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says 'we have very good chemistry'

French President arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says 'we have very good chemistry'

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on a four-day visit to the country

By: || Updated: 10 Mar 2018 09:41 AM
French President arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says 'we have very good chemistry'

Image: ABP News

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning arrived at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

French President Emmanuel Macron was seen inspecting the guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhawan.



Emmanuel said "I think we have very good chemistry, our two great democracies have a historic relationship"

He along with wife Brigitte Macron was received by President Ram Nath Kovind, Savita Kovind, and PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan.





French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on a four-day visit to the country on Friday night. He was received by  Narendra Modi at the Delhi airport.

Modi and Macron will hold a bilateral summit on Saturday, following which a number of agreements across multiple sectors are expected to be signed.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story After video of arrah jail inmates taking drugs goes viral, police starts investigation

trending now

VIDEO
Here is COMPLETE OATH TAKING CEREMONY of BJP government ...
INDIA
16-year-old raped by neighbour in Hyderabad
INDIA
After wife's revolt, Shami faces attempt to murder charge