French President arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says 'we have very good chemistry'

French President Emmanuel Macron was seen inspecting the guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Emmanuel said "I think we have very good chemistry, our two great democracies have a historic relationship"
He along with wife Brigitte Macron was received by President Ram Nath Kovind, Savita Kovind, and PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on a four-day visit to the country on Friday night. He was received by Narendra Modi at the Delhi airport.
Modi and Macron will hold a bilateral summit on Saturday, following which a number of agreements across multiple sectors are expected to be signed.
