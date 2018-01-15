Disputes between Supreme Court judges and CJI resolved, says Attorney General

Supreme Court Row: Know everything about the crisis

The rift between the four senior-most Supreme Court judges and CJI Dipak Misra ended on Monday.Attorney General K K Venugopal said the issue has been settled."Now everything has been settled. The courts are functioning. It was a storm in a tea cup," Venugopal told TV news channel NDTV.The four judges had held an unprecedented press conference last week and raised issue of assignment of cases. All of them attended court and took up routine work.The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- have taken up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference.In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.Yesterday, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.