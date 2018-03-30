 Four Keralites who joined IS 'killed' in Afghanistan
With this, the total number of Keralites, killed after joining IS in Afghanistan, has gone up to eight after the NIA last year confirmed the death of four.

By: || Updated: 30 Mar 2018 05:01 PM
Four Keralites who joined IS 'killed' in Afghanistan

Image: Representational/AP

Kasargode (Kerala): A family of three and another man from Kerala's Kasargode, who had joined terror group IS in Afghanistan, are reported to have been killed in a bomb attack, police said on Friday.

A police intelligence officer here told IANS that they have heard the news but there is no official confirmation from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"What we have come to know is that the dead include Shihaz, his wife and their child besides another man. We are awaiting more details," said the official who did not wish to be identified.

With this, the total number of Keralites, killed after joining IS in Afghanistan, has gone up to eight after the NIA last year confirmed the death of four.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2016 said that 21 people, including children, were missing -- 17 persons from Kasargode district and four from Palakkad.

