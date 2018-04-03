Shahid Afridi rants about Kashmir, demands intervention of United Nations



Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

New Delhi: In a bid to ignite the simmering tensions between India and Pakistan, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi raked up the Kashmir issue on Tuesday. Afridi posted on Twitter that he was "appalled" by the manner in which "innocents" were being shot down by Indian security forces in the Valley. The cricketer was indirectly referring to the 13 militants killed by security personnel in a major offensive last weekend.“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?,” the retired cricketer tweeted this afternoon.The most popular cricketer in Pakistan questioned why the United Nations was not intervening in stopping the bloodshed.This is not for the first time Afridi has made controversial comments on Kashmir. During previous cricketing encounters in India, he spoke about receiving much support for his team from Indian Kashmiri fans .Afridi, who was last seen in Pakistan Super League, was injured during the course of the series. His side Karachi Kings failed to reach the final of the tournament.