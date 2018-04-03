Shahid Afridi rants about Kashmir, demands intervention of United Nations

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?,” the retired cricketer tweeted this afternoon.
The most popular cricketer in Pakistan questioned why the United Nations was not intervening in stopping the bloodshed.
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018
This is not for the first time Afridi has made controversial comments on Kashmir. During previous cricketing encounters in India, he spoke about receiving much support for his team from Indian Kashmiri fans .
Afridi, who was last seen in Pakistan Super League, was injured during the course of the series. His side Karachi Kings failed to reach the final of the tournament.
First Published: 03 Apr 2018 03:50 PM