 Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA, set to join Congress-RJD
Manjhi made the announcement after meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 12:27 PM
Patna (Bihar): Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha head, Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).




Manjhi made the announcement after meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi




Speaking to media after the meeting, Yadav said, "The NDA was divided into two factions over the subject of reservation and Constitution. Cases of atrocities on poor and Dalits were rising each day. Bihar was not given special status and Manjhi ji's policies were also not implemented in this budget."

He also said that Manjhi has been close with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and has previously worked with him, indicating that he will be joining Bihar's 'grand-alliance'.

