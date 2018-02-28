Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA, set to join Congress-RJD



Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA, joins #Bihar's 'grand-alliance', addressing the media along with Manjhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said, 'he has been an old friend to my parents, we welcome him.' pic.twitter.com/EfghzUQ3WX

— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Meeting between former #Bihar CMs Jitan Ram Manjhi & Rabri Devi underway at the latter's residence. (File Pics) pic.twitter.com/3J2WAUlma3 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018





Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha head, Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).Manjhi made the announcement after meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri DeviSpeaking to media after the meeting, Yadav said, "The NDA was divided into two factions over the subject of reservation and Constitution. Cases of atrocities on poor and Dalits were rising each day. Bihar was not given special status and Manjhi ji's policies were also not implemented in this budget."He also said that Manjhi has been close with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and has previously worked with him, indicating that he will be joining Bihar's 'grand-alliance'.