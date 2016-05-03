Forest fires: NGT issues showcause notice to U'khand, Himachal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued showcause notice to the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, asking as to what plans they have to deal with forest fires.The NGT has sought a reply from the two state governments by next Tuesday, failing which the Chief Secretary of both states will be summoned.In Uttarakhand, the IAF helicopters and government agencies deployed on duty have stepped up their effort against raging forest fires.The forest fire in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand has been contained to a large extent. Efforts to control fire blaze in large area is being carried on war footing.More than 10,000 personals of different departments along with locals have been deployed to douse the fire. More than 2000 hectare of land has been affected due to fire.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday said the situation in Uttarakhand is completely under control, adding there is nothing to worry.In Himachal Pradesh, panic gripped Lawrence school, Sanawar near Kasauli, yesterday as fires raging in adjoining forests advanced towards the school.The fire was, however, brought under control and no damage was caused to the school.The forest officials said that it was ground fire caused by burning of dry pine needles, adding such fires are common during the summer.Over 4,500 hectares have been affected due to the fire in Himachal Pradesh.