 Pakistan fears 'foreign spy agency' planning to kill Hafiz Saeed, tightens his security
The National Counter Terrorism Authority, in a letter, said the foreign spy agency had paid Rs 80 million to two activists of a banned outfit for the assassination of Hafiz Saeed.

By: || Updated: 12 Nov 2017 09:20 PM
The National Counter Terrorism Authority, in a letter, said the foreign spy agency had paid Rs 80 million to two activists of a banned outfit for the assassination of Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)

LAHORE: Pakistani authorities fear that a "foreign intelligence agency" is planning to eliminate Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed. The authorities have also written to the Punjab home department in Pakistan to take strict measures to ensure his safety and security.

According to PTI, the National Counter Terrorism Authority, in a letter, said the foreign spy agency had paid Rs 80 million to two activists of a banned outfit for the assassination of Hafiz Saeed.

It demanded that foolproof security should be provided to the Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief, who has been under house arrest in Lahore since January 30 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The home department last month had extended his detention for another 30 days (till November 26) under public safety law.

The department's notification had said, "There is apprehension that Saeed shall create a law and order situation upon release".

The JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The JuD chief carries a reward of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

