Footballer-turned-militant Majid Irshad Khan surrenders

Srinagar: Footballer turned terrorist Majid Irshad Khan surrendered in front of the security officials in Srinagar on Friday morning.Majid, who had joined Lashar-e-Taiba (LeT), disappeared overnight from his house by handing over the keys of his bike to a nearby shopkeeper.The news of him joining LeT surfaced after his posters were seen flaunting an AK-47 assault rifle were spotted in the valley.The poster sent shockwaves in his family, neighborhood and friends' circle.The surrender came after Majid’s mother appealed to him to surrender. Eventop police officer of Jammu and Kashmir appealed Majid to surrender and once again join the main stream.“We have time and again appealed to local militants to surrender. We will help them to rehabilitate and join mainstream. It is our sincere endeavor to ensure that these misguided youth shun violence and join their families” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muneer Khan, told a press conference.