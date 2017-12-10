Foggy weather: Here is a list of trains running late

If we talk about exact figures, 37 trains are running late out of which three are Rajdhani express and five are super-fast trains.
Seven trains are also rescheduled and 19 canceled as foggy weather affects train services in Delhi.
However, this isn't a new phenomenon. Every year during winters, passengers have to suffer because of train delay.
Here is a complete list.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 10 Dec 2017 09:05 AM