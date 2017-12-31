 Fog induced low visibility halt operations at Delhi IGI airport
  Fog induced low visibility halt operations at Delhi IGI airport

Fog induced low visibility halt operations at Delhi IGI airport

Updated: 31 Dec 2017 10:22 AM
Fog induced low visibility halt operations at Delhi IGI airport

VIsual from Vijay Chowk. PIC/ANI.

New Delhi: Operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here came to a halt on Sunday as fog reduced the minimum required visibility to operate flights.

According to an airport official, both landing and take-off of flights have been stopped since 7.30 a.m. Sunday morning.



"Operations are still on hold," the official told IANS at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

As per unofficial estimates, 10 flights had to be diverted from the airport.

