Fog induced low visibility halt operations at Delhi IGI airport

According to an airport official, both landing and take-off of flights have been stopped since 7.30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Early morning visuals of #fog from #Delhi's Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/tLml34mL9s
— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017
"Operations are still on hold," the official told IANS at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.
As per unofficial estimates, 10 flights had to be diverted from the airport.
First Published: 31 Dec 2017 10:22 AM