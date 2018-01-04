Fodder scam Judge says 'got phone calls from Lalu's men'



Ranchi Special CBI Court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu Prasad Yadav in #FodderScam case tomorrow.

#FodderScam Ranchi Special CBI Court judge told Lalu Prasad Yadav that 'I got many references for you but don't worry, I will follow only law.'



: A special court on Thursday deferred the sentencing of Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case. On Friday, it is likely to decide whether to pronounce the quantum of punishment over video conference or in court.Deferring the sentencing for the second day in a row, CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh said he would decide tomorrow whether the sentence would be given over video conference or in the court.To this, Prasad said he was for personal appearance and assured that there would be no slogans raised in the courtroom by his supporters.ALSO READ:image: ani/twitterThe judge also said he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate.Fifteen others who were convicted in the scam and were to be sentenced along with Prasad waited in the court, while the RJD chief was whisked away to Birsa Munda jail after this.The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of the money from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.The court had convicted Prasad for offences of cheating with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.Yadav faces another three fodder scam cases for illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka Treasury, Rs 36 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury and Rs 184 crore from the Doranda treasury.