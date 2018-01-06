 Fodder Scam Verdict: Here is what Tejashwi Yadav & Tej Pratap Yadav said on Lalu's 5 year jail term
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Fodder Scam Verdict: Here is what Tejashwi Yadav & Tej Pratap Yadav said on Lalu's 5 year jail term

Fodder Scam Verdict: Here is what Tejashwi Yadav & Tej Pratap Yadav said on Lalu's 5 year jail term

Tej Pratap Yadav said that we are confident that Lalu will get bail and Just like JP movement, Bihar will see LP movement.

By: || Updated: 06 Jan 2018 05:29 PM
Fodder Scam Verdict: Here is what Tejashwi Yadav & Tej Pratap Yadav said on Lalu's 5 year jail term

IMAGE: ANI

NEW DELHI: After RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail by the Ranchi court, his son, Tejashwi Yadav said that the judiciary performed its duty and we will go to the High Court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail.



Tejashwi Yadav also shared a letter which was written by Lalu Yadav.





The elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav said that we are confident that he (Lalu Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith on the judiciary.

He also said that we are not going to be cowed down. We will go to the Patna High Court for bail. Just like JP movement, Bihar will see LP movement.



It is to be noted that none of the convicts in fodder scam can take bail from Ranchi Court. They will have to move High Court as the quantum of punishment is more than three years.

ALSO READ - Lalu sentenced to 3.5 years in jail, fined Rs 5 lakh

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was on Saturday sentenced to three and a half years jail in a fodder scam case. Special CBI judge Shivpal Singh announced the sentence after hearing arguments on quantum of sentencing.

He also slapped a Rs 5 lakh fine on the former Bihar Chief Minister. The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the case relating to the multi-million-rupee scam.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story RS chairman sends privilege notice to LS speaker against Rahul

trending now

VIDEO
India bowlers put South Africa on mat
VIDEO
Growth in GDP during 2017-18 estimated at 6.5%: Ministry of ...
VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: Opposition attacks BJP over Haj house painted ...