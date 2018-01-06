Fodder Scam Verdict: Here is what Tejashwi Yadav & Tej Pratap Yadav said on Lalu's 5 year jail term



The judiciary performed its duty. We will go to the High Court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/17zxjyTQ2d

— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

We are confident that he (Lalu Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith on judiciary. We are not going to be cowed down: Tej Pratap Yadav #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/WHG1VFsKam



— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

After RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail by the Ranchi court, his son, Tejashwi Yadav said that the judiciary performed its duty and we will go to the High Court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail.Tejashwi Yadav also shared a letter which was written by Lalu Yadav.The elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav said that we are confident that he (Lalu Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith on the judiciary.He also said that we are not going to be cowed down. We will go to the Patna High Court for bail. Just like JP movement, Bihar will see LP movement.It is to be noted that none of the convicts in fodder scam can take bail from Ranchi Court. They will have to move High Court as the quantum of punishment is more than three years.ALSO READ -RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was on Saturday sentenced to three and a half years jail in a fodder scam case. Special CBI judge Shivpal Singh announced the sentence after hearing arguments on quantum of sentencing.He also slapped a Rs 5 lakh fine on the former Bihar Chief Minister. The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the case relating to the multi-million-rupee scam.