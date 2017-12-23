Fodder scam verdict LIVE: Lalu Yadav held guilty, quantum of punishment on Jan 3

Lalu, accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Yadav, arrived here to present himself before the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh.
Fodder scam verdict LIVE UPDATES:
- Lalu Yadav tweeted after verdict, "Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win"
- "Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished" Lalu added
- Ranchi's Special CBI Court to pronounce quantum of sentence on January 3rd, 2018 for the 15 guilty including Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Lalu Prasad Yadav handed over to police
- Lalu Prasad Yadav to be taken jail
- Lalu Prasad Yadav held guilty
- Jagannath Mishra acquitted
- Judge Shiv Pal Singh reaches court
Security outside CBI Special Court in Ranchi ahead of verdict in #FodderScam case. pic.twitter.com/LPPYIOoc0s
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
Visuals from outside CBI Special Court in Ranchi, ahead of verdict in #FodderScam case. pic.twitter.com/3jvJP5zUd5
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
- All accused present in court room
- Former CM Jagannath Mishra also present in court
- Lalu Yadav leaves for court
ED files charge-sheet against RJD Chief Lalu's Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti, her husband and others in Delhi's Patiala House Court over a money laundering case. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/shHT9A2SfJ
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
- The judgement will come at 3 pm: Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar
- "I'm from backward class, have chances of getting justice," says Lalu Yadav
- Judgement to come around 3 pm
- Lalu Yadav along with Tejaswi Yadav about to reach court
- "I'm innocent," says Lalu Yadav
- "I have full faith in judiciary," says Lalu Yadav
- Lalu Yadav leaving for court
- "I'm hopeful that judgement will come in our favour," says Tejasvi Yadav
- Decision likely to come around 11 am
Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers - Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad - are also among the 22 accused in the fodder case.
The other accused in the case include former Bihar minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, former Public Accounts Committee chairmen Jagdish Sharma and Dhruv Bhagat.
A chargesheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997.
Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed to their crime and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.
The accused are facing charges under IPC sections 120B, 409, 418, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477 (A), 201 and 511 and under Prevention of Corruption Act section 13 (1) D read with 13 (2).
The order was reserved on December 13. Lalu faces three other fodder cases.
First Published: 23 Dec 2017 07:49 AM