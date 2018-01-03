 Fodder scam case LIVE UPDATES: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced tomorrow
By: || Updated: 03 Jan 2018 11:30 AM
Lalu leaves for court fr quantum off punishment in Fodder scam case

Ranchi: A special CBI court is set to pronounce the judgment in the multi-million fodder scam case against Rashtriya Janta Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The court would decide for how long will Lalu go to jail. 

LATEST UPDATES: 

  • Ranchi Special CBI Court finds Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court

  • Lalu Yadav reaches court for quantum of punishment in Fodder scam case

  • Debate over punisshmnet to take pace post 2pm

  • Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves from Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, for Special CBI Court

  • Lalu tells court his health not good: Sources


Prasad was convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi on December 23 for fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasury in Deoghar district.

Earlier, in September, 2013, he was convicted for a similar offence in Chaibasa treasury. He was released on bail, granted by the Supreme Court, three months after his conviction.

The senior BJP leader, who was one of the petitioners on whose PIL the Patna High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the fodder scam cases in 1996, called Prasad "a habitual offender who is beyond reform and went on to amass benami property worth nearly a thousand crores despite having been convicted once".

Prasad, who was the state's Chief Minister for seven years and was succeeded by his wife Rabri Devi who held the office for nearly eight years, was accused by Sushil Modi of "keeping Bihar in darkness during the 15 years of his rule".

