FM Jaitley speaks on upgradation of India's sovereign rating by Moody’s: 5 points



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "It is encouraging that there is an international recognition of growth in Indian economy"



He further added saying, "This recognition firms our determination to follow the path that we have embarked upon"



"It is a recognition and an endorsement of the reform process which has gone on in India, particularly in the last 3-4 years, where a number of structural reforms have taken place which has placed India on a path of high trajectory growth" Finance Minister said



"India is fastest growing among major economies for past 3 years" FM said



"We welcome this upgrade, we believe that it is a belated recognition of all the positive steps which have been taken in India in the last few years, which has contributed to strengthening of Indian economy" he added



New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday addressed a press conference on Moody's upgradation of India's ranking and talked about the major economy related decisions the government has taken in last three years.