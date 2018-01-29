FM Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017-18 in parliament: 10 points

The Government while presenting the survey, which is the report card of the developments in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months promised to “whole-heartedly spend on the development projects”.
The government has also urged to divert the focus from fiscal deficit and instead focus on development.
Economic Survey 2017-18:
- In 2017-18, the Real GDP growth rate was 6.75%, nominal growth of 10.5%
- GST revenues doing well: 12 percent growth, better buoyancy than previous taxes
- Post-demonetization and GST, increase in new tax filers (over and above natural increase) of about 1.8 million and some boost to individual income tax collections
- Upside potential: Exports, pick-up in private investment Factors to be watched: high/rising oil prices, sharp corrections of stock prices, “sudden stall” of capital flows
- Policy Agenda for coming year: Support agriculture; stabilize GST; finish resolution + recapitalization; privatize Air-India; head off macro-economic pressures
- Are markets misunderstanding government borrowing? About Rs 40,000 crores of general government’s 2017-18 borrowing does not reflect underlying deficits
- India’s stock market boom different from U.S. Better profit expectations, large portfolio allocation away from gold and real estate into stocks and higher interest rates; warrants heightened vigilance
- Capital raising (public+pvt.) has increased substantially but incommensurate with low cost of stock market capital (inverse of price-earnings ratio); compare with previous episode
- GST shows cooperative federalism “technology” is powerful, must be used for other reforms involving states: agriculture, power, DBT India went from “crony socialism to stigmatized capitalism” hence recent actions on twin balance sheet noteworthy
- Textile package boosted exports of key man-made ready-made garments by 16 percent
First Published: 29 Jan 2018 01:23 PM