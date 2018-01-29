FM Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017-18 in parliament: 10 points



In 2017-18, the Real GDP growth rate was 6.75%, nominal growth of 10.5%





GST revenues doing well: 12 percent growth, better buoyancy than previous taxes





Post-demonetization and GST, increase in new tax filers (over and above natural increase) of about 1.8 million and some boost to individual income tax collections





Upside potential: Exports, pick-up in private investment Factors to be watched: high/rising oil prices, sharp corrections of stock prices, “sudden stall” of capital flows





Policy Agenda for coming year: Support agriculture; stabilize GST; finish resolution + recapitalization; privatize Air-India; head off macro-economic pressures





Are markets misunderstanding government borrowing? About Rs 40,000 crores of general government’s 2017-18 borrowing does not reflect underlying deficits





India’s stock market boom different from U.S. Better profit expectations, large portfolio allocation away from gold and real estate into stocks and higher interest rates; warrants heightened vigilance





Capital raising (public+pvt.) has increased substantially but incommensurate with low cost of stock market capital (inverse of price-earnings ratio); compare with previous episode





GST shows cooperative federalism “technology” is powerful, must be used for other reforms involving states: agriculture, power, DBT India went from “crony socialism to stigmatized capitalism” hence recent actions on twin balance sheet noteworthy





Textile package boosted exports of key man-made ready-made garments by 16 percent



New Delhi: The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday presented the Economic Survey of 2017 in the parliament. The survey has predicted a growth rate of 7-7.5% in the year 2018-19,The Government while presenting the survey, which is the report card of the developments in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months promised to “whole-heartedly spend on the development projects”.The government has also urged to divert the focus from fiscal deficit and instead focus on development.