 FM Jaitley clarifies in RS on PM Modi's statement against Manmohan Singh
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • FM Jaitley clarifies in RS on PM Modi's statement against Manmohan Singh

FM Jaitley clarifies in RS on PM Modi's statement against Manmohan Singh

Jiatley’s statement was welcomed by Congress leaders during the session

By: || Updated: 27 Dec 2017 02:26 PM
FM Jaitley clarifies in RS on PM Modi's statement against Manmohan Singh

FM Jaitley clarifies on PM Modi's statement against Manmohan Singh/ ABP News image

New Delhi: After much ruckus and attacks from the opposition, Government finally clarified on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement against Former PM Manmohan Singh, which was made during PM’s rally while campaigning for elections in Gujarat.

Clarifying on the same, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said, Prime Minister didn’t raise questions, nor did he mean to question Manmohan. Jaitley further added saying, “we don’t question Manmohan’s or Hamid Ansari’s commitment towards the nations and such perceptions are highly erroneous”.

Jiatley’s statement was welcomed by Congress leaders during the session. Speaking on the same senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “I thank leader of the house for clarifying on PM Modi’s statement. Azad further clarified on party’s stand and apologized for any statements that came from the party against PM Modi during election campaign.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Jadhav's wife's shoes had 'something metallic': Pakistan Foreign Office

trending now

MOVIES
Year Ender 2017: Highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2017
VIDEO
Watch preparations for Virat-Anushka's wedding reception in St. Regis ...
VIDEO
"We are here to change the Constitution," says Anant ...