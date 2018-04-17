  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Flipkart's big announcement on partnership with smartphone brand; Here is all you need to know!
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Flipkart's big announcement on partnership with smartphone brand; Here is all you need to know!

Flipkart's big announcement on partnership with smartphone brand; Here is all you need to know!

Flipkart aspires 40 percent of overall market share by 2020.

By: | Updated: 17 Apr 2018 07:57 PM
Flipkart launches new smartphone brand; Here is all you need you know!

Image: File

NEW DELHI: The e-commerce giant on Tuesday revealed an exclusive partnership with a tech giant.

On its Twitter account, the company’s CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy appeared in a 30-second where he made a reference to a ‘Big new phone’ launch to happen on April 17 at 12 noon.





As part of the strategy, Flipkart has formed a long-term strategic partnership with Taiwanese handset maker, Asus. The first smartphone under this partnership -- ZenFone Max Pro -- will be launched on April 23.

Flipkart VP (Mobiles and Large Appliances) Ajay Yadav had said the company already is a preferred partner for a number of handset brands and is taking a number of steps to further consolidate its leadership position in the category.

Flipkart aspires 40 per cent of overall market share by 2020, Yadav added.

The partnership with Taiwanese handset maker Asus will cover sales and marketing of products by Flipkart and see both the companies collaborating for co-creation of new products for the Indian market based on consumer insights.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 07:36 PM
View Comments
Next Story Sushil Modi says Rs 2,000 notes should not exist, complains of coin crunch in Bihar
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Rashami Desai OUT of TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

Meet Disha Patani's Mystery Man!

TV actor Shakti Arora secretly marries girlfriend Neha Saxena

Master Stroke Full: 11 student organisations of London write a le...

Sachin Tendulkar's video of playing cricket in a Bandra street GO...