Flipkart's big announcement on partnership with smartphone brand; Here is all you need to know!

Wondering how BIG is #BigOnFlipkart? Hear it from our CEO, @_Kalyan_K, and get ready to witness the BIG reveal on 17th April, 12PM! #OnlyOnFlipkart
Know More: https://t.co/PXYCF9hCZA pic.twitter.com/ZQQuqFvTWZ
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) April 15, 2018
Towards incredible! Our partnership with @Flipkart aims to make the best-in-class technology available to all.
The amazing smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro, will launch on 23rd April and is sure to blow your mind away. Sign up for this unmissable launch at https://t.co/JBFFAnG5Yy pic.twitter.com/pdvOyxI2vR
— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) April 17, 2018
As part of the strategy, Flipkart has formed a long-term strategic partnership with Taiwanese handset maker, Asus. The first smartphone under this partnership -- ZenFone Max Pro -- will be launched on April 23.
Flipkart VP (Mobiles and Large Appliances) Ajay Yadav had said the company already is a preferred partner for a number of handset brands and is taking a number of steps to further consolidate its leadership position in the category.
Flipkart aspires 40 per cent of overall market share by 2020, Yadav added.
The partnership with Taiwanese handset maker Asus will cover sales and marketing of products by Flipkart and see both the companies collaborating for co-creation of new products for the Indian market based on consumer insights.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -