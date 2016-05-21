 Five terrorists gunned down in Kupwara encounter
By: || Updated: 21 May 2016 05:57 PM
Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): As many as five terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Three army jawans were also injured in the encounter, which was declared over this evening.

One of the injured soldier, a trooper of Rashtriya Rifles, had earlier in the afternoon, sustained bullet injuries during an encounter at Check Drugmulla area near Hatmulla.

He was immediately evacuated and was shifted to nearby military hospital in Drugmulla for treatment.

According to reports, troops of 47 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint search operation at following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

