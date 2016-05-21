Five terrorists gunned down in Kupwara encounter

Three army jawans were also injured in the encounter, which was declared over this evening.
One of the injured soldier, a trooper of Rashtriya Rifles, had earlier in the afternoon, sustained bullet injuries during an encounter at Check Drugmulla area near Hatmulla.
He was immediately evacuated and was shifted to nearby military hospital in Drugmulla for treatment.
According to reports, troops of 47 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint search operation at following a tip-off about the presence of militants.
First Published: 21 May 2016 05:57 PM