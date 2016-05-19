 Seven reasons why BJP won Assam assembly election
Search

Seven reasons why BJP won Assam assembly election

By: || Updated: 19 May 2016 02:45 PM
Seven reasons why BJP won Assam assembly election
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party for the first time in history managed to win assembly elections in a north-eastern state. The party finally dethroned Tarun Gogoi, who had been ruling the state for three terms. The party that had only 5 seats in its kitty in 2011, won the elections this time in emphatic fashion. What are the reasons that BJP could pull off such a turn around.

 

First reason of win

 

Bharatiya Janata Party attributes the win to Narendra Modi government’s work at the Centre. PM Modi’s popularity has been the key reason to BJP’s success in Assam.

 

Second reason of win

BJP had projected Sarbanand Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate in Assam much before the elections. Sonowal is popular among youths of the state. His image has been beneficial to party’s campaign in the state.

 

Third reason of win

RSS has played a pivotal role in securing a win for their affiliate political party. RSS has been working on the ground in the state. Poll pandits are implying that an epic turnaround has been the result of RSS’ ground work in the state.

 

Fourth reason of win

Political turncoats worked in favour of BJP. Many senior Congress leaders staged a rebellion against the party and joined BJP. Hemant Biswa Sharma and 9 other Congress leaders had joined BJP. Hemant was considered close to CM Tarun Gogoi.

 

Fifth reason of win

BJP raised the matter of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants. This was an emotional issue for people of Assam.

 

Sixth reason of win

BJP highlighted alleged corruption in Tarun Gogoi’s tenure of 15 years. They also attacked him on under-development of the state and migration of people.

 

Seventh reason of win

BJP had forged alliance with Assam Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front which are prominent regional players. Their strategic expertise worked in BJP’s favour.

For ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2016 News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BJP's Thawar Chand Gehlot, Ajay Pratap Singh and Kailash Soni file nomination for RS polls

trending now

INDIA
TRS fields 3 candidates for RS polls
INDIA
Caught On Camera: Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM ...
INDIA
Iran, India deepen military ties