IN PICS: Five Lesser Known Facts About Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan

NEW DELHI: As the matter between Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan is intensifying, fresh details about their past lives are emerging. Jahan, who has leveled very serious charges against Shami and his family, had her second marriage with a Mohammed Shami. (Image: facebook)
Hasin Jahan first marriage was with a man in Kolkata named SK Saifuddin. As per ex-husband Saifuddin, the two had a love marriage. She was in class 10th when he proposed to Hasin Jahan. (Image: ABP News)
Hasin Jahan and Saifuddin divorced in 2010. They had two daughters, one a 14-year-old, the other of 10 years, who live with Saifuddin at present. Haisn talks with her two daughters over the phone 2-3 times a week. Saifuddin says that “Haisn wanted to stand on her own feet and make something out of her life”. (Image: facebook)
In June 2014, she got married to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. The couple has a daughter Aairah Shami who was born in July 2015. (Image: facebook)
In March 2018 Jahan leveled very serious charges Cricketer husband. Mohammed Shami faces charges of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her after the cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan blamed him of physically and mentally torturing her and having extra-marital affairs. (Image: facebook)