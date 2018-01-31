Five die in Bihar boat capsize

Five persons were killed and five went missing when a boat capsized in Bihar's Patna district on Wednesday, police said.The accident took place near Mastana ghat in Fatuha when hundreds of people had gathered for a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.A total of 15 people were on the boat when it capsized. Five people swam to safety."Five bodies were recovered by the villagers while another five are still missing," a police officer said.A rescue operation was underway by the state disaster response force.The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims.