Five die in Bihar boat capsize

The accident took place near Mastana ghat in Fatuha when hundreds of people had gathered for a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.
A total of 15 people were on the boat when it capsized. Five people swam to safety.
"Five bodies were recovered by the villagers while another five are still missing," a police officer said.
A rescue operation was underway by the state disaster response force.
The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 31 Jan 2018 01:49 PM