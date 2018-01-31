 Five die in Bihar boat capsize
Patna: Five persons were killed and five went missing when a boat capsized in Bihar's Patna district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Mastana ghat in Fatuha when hundreds of people had gathered for a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

A total of 15 people were on the boat when it capsized. Five people swam to safety.

"Five bodies were recovered by the villagers while another five are still missing," a police officer said.

A rescue operation was underway by the state disaster response force.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims.

