Five die after consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar

Despite a total prohibition on liquor in Bihar, five persons on Saturday died in Rohtas district after consuming moonshine, while one continues to battle for his life.According to district police officers, the five deaths were reported in Danwar village."After the end of four-day-long Chhath festival, a group of villagers consumed liquor late on Friday night. Soon, they fell ill and their condition deteriorated. Five of them died early on Saturday," Rohtas district Superintendent of Police Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar taking serious note of the incident has ordered a probe.Stern action will be taken against those found guilty, an official in Chief Minister's office said.Officer-in-charge of Kachwa police station Mukesh Kumar under whose jurisdiction the Danwar village comes, has been suspended.Deputy Inspector General Sahabad range Mohammad Rahman has recommended action against the SDPO and other police officials.The incident has again exposed that alcohol is freely available in black market in the state, where prohibition came into effect on April 5, 2016.