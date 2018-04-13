  • Latest News
'Guilty won't be spared', CM Yogi breaks silence on Unnao Gangrape Case

A video of the girl's father before his death has gone viral and was also aired by ABP News. His body had severe injury marks allegedly inflicted by Sengar's brother and his associates.

First reaction of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Unnao Gangrape case

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: After maintaining a conspicuous silence over the raging Unnao Gangrape Case, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the "guilty won't be spared."

Speaking to reporters on the issue that has rattled the BJP-dominated state, the chief minister asserted his government has "zero tolerance policy towards such crimes".

"The government took immediate action to set up SIT after learning about the case. We referred the matter to CBI. They must have arrested the accused MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar). Our government has adopted a zero tolerance towards such crimes. There will be no compromise, whosoever the person is," he said.



The statement from him comes five days after the rape victim tried to set herself ablaze outside his residence in Lucknow.

The CBI registered three separate cases in connection with the rape of the 18-year-old. The agency detained Sengar for questioning in the early hours today.

Earlier this week, the girl's father allegedly died after being allegedly beaten up brutally by Sengar's brother Atul Singh and his associates who were later arrested.

First Published: 13 Apr 2018 10:54 AM
