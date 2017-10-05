First picture of Honeypreet Insan after arrest

The latest picture of Honeypreet Insan
Honeypreet was caught on Tuesday after absconding for 38 days. There were reports that she fled to Nepal following Baba's arrest. She spoke to two media channels earlier this week before being held by Haryana Police.
Priyanka Taneja (36), alias Honeypreet, who claims to be the adopted daughter of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was arrested along with another woman, identified as Sukhdeep Kaur from Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab.
Both have been sent to six-day police remand. The Dera chief is in jail after being convicted for 20 years in a 15-year-old rape case.
First Published: 05 Oct 2017 06:20 PM