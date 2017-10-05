 First picture of Honeypreet Insan after arrest
Honeypreet topped a list of 43 people "wanted" by the state police in connection with the violence following Baba Ram Rahim's conviction.

05 Oct 2017
New Delhi: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Patiala Road near Zirakpur. Image: File

New Delhi:  A clear picture of Baba Ram Rahim's adopted daughter who was arrested has been accessed by ABP News. The visuals that were obtained earlier of Honeypreet had her face covered while she was being whisked away by police officials. This the first image that's come out after her arrest and appears to be one clicked at a police station.

Honeypreet was caught on Tuesday after absconding for 38 days. There were reports that she fled to Nepal following Baba's arrest. She spoke to two media channels earlier this week before being held by Haryana Police.

Priyanka Taneja (36), alias Honeypreet, who claims to be the adopted daughter of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was arrested along with another woman, identified as Sukhdeep Kaur from Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab.

Both have been sent to six-day police remand. The Dera chief is in jail after being convicted for 20 years in a 15-year-old rape case.

