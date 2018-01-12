Govt's first statement on SC judges' media briefing

The government sources further added saying, “The government has no role in the entire matter”.As per sources, showing concern over the entire matter Prime Minister Narendra Modi summoned Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday asking him to brief him over the same.In an unprecedented event, four of Supreme Court’s senior sitting judges spoke to the media and ‘criticised’ the CJI over the case allocation system in the Supreme Court.While addressing the media, Justice Chelameswar said, “Unless this institution is preserved, democracy will not survive in this country."He also spoke about an issue which was allegedly raised to the CJI, but “was not addressed”.The response from CJI on the same is yet to come.