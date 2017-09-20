Firing in SSB camp in J&K, one jawan killed, another injured



#UPDATE One SSB Head Constable lost his life in terrorist attack on SSB camp in J&K. Another jawan is injured, admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/psAqWbLCo8

— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was today killed and another injured in suspiciousfiring at a camp of the paramilitary force in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.It is being verified as to whether it was a terror attack or a case of fratricide, SSP (Ramban) Mohan Lal told PTI."There was firing under suspicious circumstances in an SSB camp in Banihal belt of Ramban district this evening," he said.He said one security man was killed and another injured in the firing.SSB is deployed in the area for protection of a construction company involved in setting up of rail tunnel.