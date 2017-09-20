 Firing in SSB camp in J&K, one jawan killed, another injured
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Firing in SSB camp in J&K, one jawan killed, another injured

Firing in SSB camp in J&K, one jawan killed, another injured

By: || Updated: 20 Sep 2017 09:45 PM
Firing in SSB camp in J&K, one jawan killed, another injured

Image: ANI

Jammu: A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was today killed and another injured in suspicious
firing at a camp of the paramilitary force in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

It is being verified as to whether it was a terror attack or a case of fratricide, SSP (Ramban) Mohan Lal told PTI.



"There was firing under suspicious circumstances in an SSB camp in Banihal belt of Ramban district this evening," he said.

He said one security man was killed and another injured in the firing.

SSB is deployed in the area for protection of a construction company involved in setting up of rail tunnel.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story IMD issues forecast of intermittent rains, says no cyclone warning received

trending now

INDIA
West Bengal Durga Idol Immersion Case: 'Why Can't 2 Communities ...
MOVIES
'Who is MS Dhoni?': Bollywood Actress Raai Laxmi ...
INDIA
Ryan murder probe: HC refuses relief to Pintos, seeks ...