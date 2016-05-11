Fire at TOI building in Delhi, no casualty

A fire broke out at the Times of India building in central Delhi's Income Tax Office (ITO) area on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. There was no report of any casualty."It took about two hours to douse the flames on the fourth floor of the building," a fire officer told IANS.Fire officers suspect a short circuit could be the reason. "There was no report of casualty as the building was evacuated in time," the officer said.Earlier, Delhi Fire Services Director G.C. Mishra told IANS: "It is a medium category fire. Keeping in view the safety of other buildings in the area, we sent 21 fire tenders to douse the flames."The building is located on one of the busiest stretches of the national capital.