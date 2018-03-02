FIR registered against singer Palak Muchhal's brother

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday confirmed that an FIR had been registered against singer Palak Muchhal's brother Palash, for allegedly misbehaving with a member of the organising committee during the Taj Mahotsava held here in February.Palak is a renowned singer of Bollywood and Palash is also a known music composer in the industry.According to Shailendra Singh, SHO Taj Ganj, an FIR under sections 323, 504, 506, 332, 427 had been registered against Palash Muchhal.During a performance on February 27 by Palak Muchhal, her brother got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain of the organising committee over what he alleged as "mis-treatment" to Palak's mother.Sudhir Narain alleged he was slapped and threatened.District Magistrate Gaurav Dayal said investigations were on. A senior police official said that action on the FIR would start soon after Holi.Palak has sung superhit songs like Chahun Main Ya Na of Aashiqui 2 , Kaun Tujhe from the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dekha Hazaro Dafaa from the movie Rustom among other popular tracks.