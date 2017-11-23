FIR filed against ASP Bhopal for sexually harassing woman constable

An Assistant Superintendent of Police of Bhopal was booked for sexually harassing a female constable on Thursday.After charges against the ASP were proven during the initial investigation, FIR against Rajendra Verma was filed at Jahangirabad police station, said ASP Dharamveer Yadav.Verma, an ASP rank officer was posted at the police headquarters and has been booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.As per media reports, the woman constable claims that she had even shot a video while the ASP was talking to her in an objectionable manner. The clip has been submitted to further inquiry.Reportedly, another woman had accused an Indore Deputy Superintendent of Police of sexually harassing her for the past 12 years. She barged into the police headquarters and claimed the officer had even married her and they had a child together.