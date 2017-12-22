Find out why is Yogi Adityanath trending on Twitter

The hashtag was #YogiInsultsKarnataka is trending on Twitter after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Siddaramaiah government, alleging that the way Hindu and BJP workers are being brutally killed signified the state of anarchy in Karnataka.Yogi alleged that Minister Siddaramaiah of trying to convert Karnataka, “the land of Bajarang Bali”, into “a land of worshippers of Tipu Sultan”.He was addressing a gathering at the BJP’s Parivartana Yatra rally at Nehru Stadium. He said, “It is now left to you to decide whether you want it to be a land where saints, spiritual leaders, and gods and goddesses are worshipped or a land of worshippers of Tipu.”He further added that Siddaramaiah is lowering the dignity of the Chief Minister’s post by failing to respect public sentiment regarding eating beef.Siddaramaiah commented back by saying “Mr. Adityanath has said that we celebrate Tipu Jayanti and not Hanuma Jayanti. He should understand that we celebrate the birth anniversary or festivals related to 26 saints and leaders”Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that “While Uttar Pradesh is known for its jungle raj and hopeless law and order situation, Karnataka is not. Mr. Adityanath should not lecture us in administration. He should focus on improving law and order in his own State”