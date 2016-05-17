 Final voter turnout in Kerala is 77.35 percent
By: || Updated: 17 May 2016 07:13 AM
Thiruvananthapuram: The voter turnout in Kerala for the assembly elections was a tad higher at 77.35 percent as compared to 75.12 percent in the previous elections, an official said here on Tuesday.

Kozhikode district recorded the highest voter participation at 81.89 percent followed by Kannur at 80.63 percent, said the official of the Election Commission.

Pathanamthitta district recorded the lowest voter turnout at 71.66 per cent.

The state recorded polling of 71 percent till six p.m. on Monday, but there were long queues of voters at some polling stations at that time, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said on Monday in New Delhi.

"All those in queues at that time would be allowed to vote," Sinha had said.

The final turnout figure went up to 77.35 percent as compared to 75.12 per cent in the 2011 assembly polls, said the official here on Tuesday.

Counting of votes is scheduled on Thursday.

A total of 1,203 contestants, including 109 women, are vying for 140 seats of Kerala's 14th assembly.

