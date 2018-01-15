'Padmaavat' disclaimer released, says film never had Khilji-Padmavati dream sequence

: Makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film "Padmaavat" have released a new advertisement listing all the disclaimers, clarifying controversies surrounding the film.Image grab: ABP NewsThe producer confirmed yesterday that the film will release on January 25. The movie was mired in controversy after various Rajput groups, including Rajput Karni Sena, raised their objections towards the content of the film.Last month, during the certification process of the film, Bhansali appeared before a parliamentary panel where he said that the film is an adaptation of Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's "Padmaavat".Featuring Deepika as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film was given a U/A certificate from CBFC recently.The board had asked the producers to change the title, along with four other modifications.ALSO READ:The new advertisement states that the film "'Padmaavat' is based on epic 'Padmavat' by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi which is a revered work of fiction."Rajput Karni Sena had raised objection to an apparent dream sequence between Deepika and Ranveer, but in the latest ad the makers have once again clarified there is no such scene in the lavishly-mounted period drama."The film does not have and never had a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji & Rani Padmavati," the advertisement stated.The makers reiterated Bhansali's statement and said that the film is an "ode to the famed valour and legacy and courage of Rajputs and portrays Rani Padmavati with the utmost respect and does not tarnish her repute or misrepresent her character in any manner."In the advertisement that makers thanked the Government authorities, the CBFC, film fraternity and the fans for their constant support."'Padmaavat' is a film that every Indian will be proud of," they added.Despite the censor clearance, the film has been banned in Gujurat and Rajasthan.