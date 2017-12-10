Film actress alleged molestation case: Why Vistara not named molester, asks NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma commenting on a film actress alleged molestation case said on Sunday that her "heart goes out to her" and demanded name of the alleged molester."I just saw the video on Instagram & my heart goes out to her. I am really horrified the way this incident happened & after that the crew didn't help this girl. That was very shocking because Vistara claims that it has zero tolerance," said Rekha Sharma, reported ANI."Vistar hasn't sensitized their crew to take action against men torturing women on flight. I am taking suo moto cognizance of this & giving notice to Vistara. Also a copy to DGP Maharashtra to act against Vistara Airlines," she added."I would like to tell Vistara that if they have zero tolerance why they have not named this person till now. Naming them is very very important. We would like to tell the actress that we are there to help her out in any way we can," NCW Chairperson further said.Actress who has worked in moves like Dangal and Secret Superstar, has alleged that a middle aged man sitting in the row behind her on Delhi-Mumbai flight attempted to molest her.She, reportedly, also posted a video on social media.She alleged that she complained but no crew member came to help.On its part, Vistara said-"We have seen the reports regarding her experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support actress in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour."