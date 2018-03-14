Mumbai: Aditya Narayan, son of singer Udit Narayan, makes statement on car accident

He said it was an "unfortunate" accident and he was sorry about it.
Aditya (30) allegedly hit an autorickshaw on the Lokhandwala Back Road in suburban Andheri on Tuesday, leaving two persons injured. The two injured passengers were identified as Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32).
Aditya said in a statement said, "It was an unfortunate accident and I feel sorry for what had happened... Soon after the accident, I took the driver and a woman passenger in the auto rickshaw to Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where they are recuperating,"
Aditya said that he would bear their medical expenses. He is now out on bail.
The incident took place in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West.
Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Aditya was driving his Mercedes Benz and he took the injured in his car to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
