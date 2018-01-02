America's FBI to probe damaged hard drives recovered from Dera Sacha Sauda

Dera head Ram Rahim, who is serving 20-year jail term in Rohtak jail, and his aides have reportedly burnt these storage devices before the police raided debauched baba's campus spread over 700 acres.According to the police, three half-burnt hard drives were recovered from the Dera.Agencies are also in line to seek the assistance of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), which renders forensic support services to the various Investigating Agencies, to get the access to the lost sectors of these drives.Officials said the storage devices, found near Dera's girl hostel, may contain explicit information that can help agencies bust other heinous crimes committed by the Dera chief and his aides.The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a report on tampering with evidence in the Dera. The court will hear the matter on January 4.The CBI court had, on August 25, sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of the two of his women disciples in 1999.His rape conviction led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, leaving 38 people dead and another 264 injured.