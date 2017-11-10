Fatwa issued against Muslim woman for teaching Yoga

Naaz had received a lot of threats from the members of her community to prevent her from teaching Yoga, reported ANI."I have received a lot of threats, I am thankful to the State Govt for providing security," she said.Naaz said despite threats she would continue teaching yoga."I will continue to do Yoga and teach Yoga till the end of my life," Mirror Now quoted Naaz as saying.She came to the limelight after she shared a stage with Yoga guru Baba Ramdev.My problem is with members of both communities. On one hand, I am asked not to teach Yoga and on the other, I am asked to change my name so that people do not hesitate to learn Yoga from me, Naaz told Mirror Now.Last month, a renowned Islamic seminary had denounced Muslim women as non-Muslims for offering Aarti to Lord Rama. Some Muslim women in Varanasi had worshipped the Hindu God on Diwali.On the occasion of Diwali, Muslim women in Varanasi performed Aarti to Lord Rama, thus angering the Islamic seminary.A fatwa was also issued banning Muslims from posting pictures on social media sites.