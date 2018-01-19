 Fate of 20 AAP MLAs hangs in balance; all eyes on President Kovind’s decision
By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 02:29 PM
File image Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The fate of Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government hangs in balance as Election Commission is set to decide on the future of 20MLAs who have been also appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries.

The Election Commission on Friday held a meeting over the issue and drafted a report on the issue. The EC will now send a report on the same to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The issue erupted after the matter came to light that 20 AAP MLAs have been appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries by AAP and are drawing salaries for the position of both MLA and Parliamentary Secretary.

The same was objectionable since only one Parliamentary Secretary can be appointed and not multiple.

Now, all eyes are on President Kovind’s decision who would decide if the membership of these people would be cancelled.

If the same happens, a re-election could take place in Delhi.

Who are these 20 MLAs?

01-compressed 02-compressed 03-compressed 04-compressed 05-compressed

