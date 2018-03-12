Farmers march to Mumbai a stunning example of people's power, says Rahul Gandhi



The mammoth #FarmersMarchToMumbai is a stunning example of people’s power. The Congress party stands with the Farmers & Tribals marching to protest against the Central & State Govts. apathy.

I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands.



— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 12, 2018



Farmers demand the loan waiver which the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised and took a "u-turn" later.



They demand remunerative prices for agricultural produce.



Farmers also want the implementation of the M S Swaminathan Commission report, which says farmers should be paid one-and-a-half times the cost of production and the Minimum Support Price should be fixed keeping this in mind.



Protesting farmers are for a change in the plan to link rivers in Nashik, Thane and Palghar to ensure that tribal lands are not submerged and water from the scheme be made available to these areas as well as other drought-prone districts.



Farmers are also demanding the transfer of forest land to those who have been tilling it for years.



The farmers want the state government to refrain from the forceful acquisition of farmlands in the name of development projects like the superhighway and the bullet train



The farmers seek an increase in pension schemes to poor peasants and agricultural workers.



They demand that the burning issues connected to the public distribution system (PDS) be resolved.



The farmers are asking for a complete waiver of electricity bills.



They demand an increase in the compensation for peasants whose crops were damaged in the recent hailstorms and pink bollworm infestation.



Around 40,000 Maharashtra farmers, protesting against the state government policies, converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Monday.Under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha, the farmers walked with blistered feet for about 180 km under the scorching sun over the last five days before reaching Mumbai on Sunday.The protest, which is held to demand a complete farm loan waiver among other things, commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in central Nashik.A delegation of farmers reached the Maharashtra Assembly for the meeting with the state government-formed committee to discuss their demands. Talking to ANI, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan assured to give solutions for farmers issue.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was "sensitive and positive" towards the demands of farmers.