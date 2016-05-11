Farmers' income to be doubled by 2022: Modi

Vedaranyam (Tamil Nadu) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his target was to double the farmers' income by 2022 when the country will be celebrating the 75th year of independence.



Addressing an election rally in this coastal region, about 360 km from Chennai, Modi said his government stood for development and his dream was to take the people on the development path.



He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the May 16 assembly elections and change the state's fate.



"By 2022, when India celebrates its 75th year of independence, farmers' income will be doubled," Modi said.



He pointed out the central government's new agricultural insurance scheme would take care of the farmers' problems.



Pointing out that there was no corruption charge against the BJP-run central government, Modi urged the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for his party.



Modi said fishermen can now get bank loans to buy deep sea fishing vessels.



He said fishermen would also be encouraged to cultivate sea weed that is finding use in the pharma sector.



According to Modi, the central government's Sagarmala scheme would help the fishing community as it includes building of cold storage and other facilities.



He said the BJP government had opened the doors of banks for small businessmen. With the Mudhra Bank, over three crore small businessmen were able to get loans.