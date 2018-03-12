 Farmer protest: Mumbaikars come in support, offer refreshments and solidarity
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Farmer protest: Mumbaikars come in support, offer refreshments and solidarity

Farmer protest: Mumbaikars come in support, offer refreshments and solidarity

Thousands of agriculturists began their march a week ago from Nashik, wearing red caps and bearing red flags; covered a distance of 180 kms under blazing sun.

By: || Updated: 12 Mar 2018 09:21 PM
Farmer protest: Mumbaikars come in support, offer refreshments and solidarity
Maharashtra: As over 40,000 farmers marched into Mumbai on Sunday, Mumbaikars seeking rightful compensation from the policy makers for their crops; under pressure from the opposition and ally Shiv Sena, the BJP-led Maharashtra government today accepted the demands of agitating farmers, including their right to till forest land.

Thousands of agriculturists began their march a week ago from Nashik, wearing red caps and bearing red flags; covered a distance of 180 kms under blazing sun.

Though the government had earlier turned a blind eye towards their pleas; they were welcomed with refreshments and water from the locals as they entered Mumbai.





Several Mumbaikars were seen distributing water bottles, packs of biscuits and dates; to which the peasants reciprocated with slogans of lal salaam. Especially the members of Sikh community who never fail to show their warmth. Several Sikhs were seen distributing food, they had prepared in huge containers.





Even students from IIT Bombay came forward to extend their support to the farmers.

Talking to reporters outside Vidhan Bhawan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "We have agreed to set up a committee to hand over forest land used for farming, to tribals and farmers."

"A meeting was held with representatives of farmers and adivasis at Vidhan Bhawan today. We have agreed to set up a committee to allot agricultural land to tribals provided they submit a proof of pre-2005 land cultivation. We have accepted almost all their demands," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, who was under intense pressure to concede the demands of farmers, had said his government was "sensitive and positive" towards their issues.

"Around 90 to 95 per cent of the participants are poor tribals. They are fighting for forest land rights. They are landless and can't do farming. The government is sensitive and positive towards their demands," he told the state Assembly during a discussion on the 'Long March' of agriculturists.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Delhi: Restaurant owner injured in brawl

trending now

VIDEO
Sansani: Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan puts new allegations ...
VIDEO
Journey Of Mohammed Shami from village in Uttar Pradesh ...
VIDEO
Big Debate: Bypolls a semi-final for 2019 General Elections?