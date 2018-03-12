Farmer protest: Mumbaikars come in support, offer refreshments and solidarity



This is what you cannot ever imagine to break @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis . Groups of #Muslims with food, water have been waiting on the route of #KisanLongMarch because they know the hardships the farmers are facing. @godavar @MumbaiMirror @alka_MIRROR @SitaramYechury pic.twitter.com/TfbIRqZKiY

— Anand Mangnale (@FightAnand) March 11, 2018



Today early morning, large groups of civilians waiting at roads greeted the #FarmersMarchToMumbai with water, dates & biscuits, to which peasants reciprocated with loud slogans of Lal Salaam. pic.twitter.com/tYU1IVblCW

— AIKS (@KisanSabha) March 12, 2018

Thousands of agriculturists began their march a week ago from Nashik, wearing red caps and bearing red flags; covered a distance of 180 kms under blazing sun.Though the government had earlier turned a blind eye towards their pleas; they were welcomed with refreshments and water from the locals as they entered Mumbai.Several Mumbaikars were seen distributing water bottles, packs of biscuits and dates; to which the peasants reciprocated with slogans of lal salaam. Especially the members of Sikh community who never fail to show their warmth. Several Sikhs were seen distributing food, they had prepared in huge containers.Even students from IIT Bombay came forward to extend their support to the farmers.Talking to reporters outside Vidhan Bhawan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "We have agreed to set up a committee to hand over forest land used for farming, to tribals and farmers.""A meeting was held with representatives of farmers and adivasis at Vidhan Bhawan today. We have agreed to set up a committee to allot agricultural land to tribals provided they submit a proof of pre-2005 land cultivation. We have accepted almost all their demands," Fadnavis said.Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, who was under intense pressure to concede the demands of farmers, had said his government was "sensitive and positive" towards their issues."Around 90 to 95 per cent of the participants are poor tribals. They are fighting for forest land rights. They are landless and can't do farming. The government is sensitive and positive towards their demands," he told the state Assembly during a discussion on the 'Long March' of agriculturists.