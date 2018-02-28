 Fan waits outside Sridevi's house since last 2 days, says actress 'assisted in brain tumour surgery of my brother'
"Because of her, my brother is alive. I can't do anything for her but at least, I can be present during her last rites," he added.

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 08:32 AM
Image: ANI

Mumbai: A story related to goodwill of veteran actress Sridevi has come to light as a fan said that she helped in the brain tumour surgery of his brother.

"Sridevi assisted in the brain tumour surgery of my brother. She gave me Rs 1 lakh at that time and also let-off Rs 1 lakh from the hospital," said Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside Sridevi's house since last two days, reported ANI.

"Because of her, my brother is alive. I can't do anything for her but at least, I can be present during her last rites," he added.

Last rites of the actress to take place today at 3:30 pm. Sridevi died at the age of 54.

First Published:
